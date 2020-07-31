Newport City Council candidate Olga Enger on Thursday announced that she is planning park clean-ups during the month of August.

“Trash and litter has been an escalating issue at our playgrounds and streets,” said Enger in a press release. “At some points during the year, the kids run through garbage on the playground. There are solutions the city can implement, but we also can do our part as residents.”

The first clean up is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3 between 4-6 p.m. at Miantonomi Memorial Park.

Enger says that garbage bags, gloves, water, and hand sanitizer will be provided. Masks are required and volunteers are asked to keep a distance from each other. To attend, RSVP on Facebook here or email olga@olgaforcouncil.com.

The second park clean-up will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 at Morton Park, according to a press release.

“Maintaining a clean city should be a top priority for Newport,” said Enger. “It is vital to our economy, health and quality of life.”

For more information about Olga Enger’s campaign, visit olgaforcouncil.com