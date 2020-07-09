Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Services have resumed in a limited capacity at the Tiverton and Union Public Libraries after a 3-month closure due to the COVID-19 crisis. Patrons may now browse in a limited area, use public computers, and request items from other libraries in the Ocean State Libraries consortium. All patrons must wear a face mask while in the building. Library materials are being quarantined for a minimum of 24 hours upon return and all fees associated with the delayed check-in will be waived. Meeting rooms will be unavailable until further notice. The Book Nook is open, but book donations are not being accepted at this time. To help protect others, please do not visit the library or return your materials if you or a loved one are ill.

For details about all of our available services, visit our website tivertonlibrary.org or call during normal service hours.

Building hours for limited browsing, computer use, and indoor material pick-up at Tiverton Public Library are:

Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11am to 2pm

Tuesday and Wednesday 11am to 6pm

Tiverton Public Library is maintaining normal service hours for outdoor material pick-up and phone reference calls:

Monday – Thursday 10am to 8pm

Friday 10am to 5pm

Saturday 10am to 4pm

- Advertisement -

Those wishing to browse the collection at Union Public Library should call to schedule an appointment 401-625-6799.

Tiverton Public Library, 34 Roosevelt Avenue, Tiverton, RI 02878 401-625-6796



Union Public Library, 3832 Main Road, Tiverton, RI 02878 401-625-6799