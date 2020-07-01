Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Visionary Bryant University President Ronald K. Machtley will step down from office on June 30, after nearly a quarter of a century at the helm of the school he helped transform from a regional business college to a top ranked national university. One of the nation’s longest serving college presidents and among only a handful to come to the job from national public service in the U.S. Congress, the Honorable Ronald K. Machtley became president of Bryant College in 1996. Under his leadership Bryant has experienced unprecedented growth in all areas including academic excellence, enrollment, student programs and athletics, facilities and campus expansion, and endowments.