Newport Restaurant Group today announced that it is offering a selection of family-style feasts for takeout and delivery from Bar ‘Cino and Smoke House in Newport and Avvio Ristorante in Cranston, allowing customers to enjoy the authentic tastes of each restaurant at their small gatherings at home or in the backyard. To see menus at each restaurant or to place an order please, visit www.newportrestaurantgroup.com.

“We are always trying to provide our guests with the experiences they have come to know and love, but with events and group dining still not the norm at the moment, our family-style feasts are the perfect way to celebrate with friends and family in the comfort of your own home or backyard this summer,” said Casey Riley, Chief Operating Officer, Newport Restaurant Group.

Avvio Ristorante offers inspired takes on traditional, Italian meals. Each family-style menu meal feeds a family of four people and includes a half sheet pan of focaccia bread, salad, entree and dessert. Multiple family-style meals can be ordered at the same time.

Salad choices include a Caesar Salad of romaine, focaccia crisp, creamy anchovy dressing, and Grana Padano; or Insalata Di Avvio with romaine, arugula, radicchio, shaved fennel, Grana Padano, and lemon basil vinaigrette.

- Advertisement -

Entrée choices include Chicken Picatta with pan-sautéed chicken, roasted potatoes, green beans, lemon white wine, and caper butter sauce; Chicken Parmesan featuring pan-fried chicken and penne pomodoro; Rigatoni Bolognese with beef, veal, pork, tomato ragu and Grana Padano; or Penne Con Pollo with grilled chicken, shiitake mushrooms, asparagus, tomatoes, and roasted garlic white wine butter sauce.

A dessert tray of assorted cookies including lemon biscotti, cannoli and chocolate-chip cookies is also included.

Bar ‘Cino features a Dinner for Two which includes a whole roasted lemon-scented chicken with extra virgin olive oil mashed potatoes, roasted summer vegetables and a garlic white-wine sauce.

Smoke House is featuring a BBQ Party Platter that serves up to 10 guests; although platters may be ordered for up to 50 guests. Each platter features eight pieces of smoked chicken wings; ten smoked hog wings; four racks of baby back ribs; five half chickens; three lbs. of pulled pork; one half sheet pan of cornbread; two quarts each of Cole slaw and baked beans; one quart of BBQ sauce; and ten pieces of Texas toast.