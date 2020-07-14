The lottery for Newport’s City Council Primary ballot placement was conducted this morning.
By random drawing, here is the ballot order for the primary on September 8, 2020:
CITY COUNCIL WARD 3 (Vote for 1)
- Kathryn E. Leonard
- Rachel S. Hussey
- Paul E. Marshall
CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (Vote for Up to 4)
- Jamie P. Bova
- Justin S. McLaughlin
- Derek W. Grinkin
- Elizabeth Evans Cullen
- Lynn Underwood Ceglie
- Olga H. Enger
- Jeanne-Marie Napolitano
- Kevin Michaud
- Meagan E. Landry
- Elizabeth Fuerte
- William E. Kimes
- Susan D. Taylor
