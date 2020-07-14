The lottery for Newport’s City Council Primary ballot placement was conducted this morning.

By random drawing, here is the ballot order for the primary on September 8, 2020:

CITY COUNCIL WARD 3 (Vote for 1)

Kathryn E. Leonard Rachel S. Hussey Paul E. Marshall

CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (Vote for Up to 4)

Jamie P. Bova Justin S. McLaughlin Derek W. Grinkin Elizabeth Evans Cullen Lynn Underwood Ceglie Olga H. Enger Jeanne-Marie Napolitano Kevin Michaud Meagan E. Landry Elizabeth Fuerte William E. Kimes Susan D. Taylor