Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, has been released from Newport Hospital.

Bidwill, 55, had been traveling for a few weeks on the East Coast and had been admitted to Newport Hospital after his positive test.

The team thinks he contracted the virus while traveling on the East Coast. According to the team, “When he developed symptoms, he went for a test that came back positive. Bidwill’s doctor then recommended he admit himself to the hospital. His symptoms have subsided and Bidwill is expected to be released sometime this weekend”.

“This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is,” Bidwill said in a statement released by the team. “My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport (R.I.) Hospital. I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country. I’m very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves.”

The team writes that Bidwill has been working remotely since the Cardinals closed their Tempe facility in March because of coronavirus concerns.

It is unclear why Bidwell was in Newport or Rhode Island.

Bidwell resides in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

