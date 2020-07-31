Middletown, RI – Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) will host its eighteenth annual golf tournament on Monday, September 14, at Newport National Golf Club in Middletown, RI. The tournament raises funds to support future conservation efforts on Aquidneck Island. One of 81 properties under permanent conservation by ALT, the 350-acre club was selected as the “Number One Public Access Course in New England” by New England Golf Monthly.

“This annual tournament is a great favorite with our supporters,” said Chuck Allott, Executive Director of ALT in an announcement. “The course is terrific and the event is a great way for local golfers to play the game and support land conservation at the same time. Our tournament committee, consisting of Arthur Chapman, Anne Damon, Peter Damon, Chan Lyell, Tom O’Loughlin, and Bob Sylva, have a great event planned!”

The tournament will kick off with registration and lunch at 12:00 pm; the format will be Best Ball of foursome, net and gross, with a 1:00 pm shotgun start. Immediately following the golf, ALT will host a cocktail and awards reception with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. All group activities will be outdoors and arranged to enable social distancing. Reservations are $250 per player and may be purchased online at the ALT website, www.ailt.org, or by calling the ALT office at 401.849.2799. Corporate sponsorships are available.