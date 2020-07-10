Newport, RI – On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what houses on Aquidneck Island you can tour this weekend. Good luck!

Newport

34 Elm Street | $1,485,000 | 5 bed, 4.5 bath

Open House: 7/11/20 11:30 am to 1 pm

19 Gibbs Avenue | $599,000 | 4 bed, 2 bath

Open House: 07/11/20 11 am to 1 pm

89 Roseneath Avenue | $879,999 | 6 bed, 2.5 baths

Open House: 07/12/20 11 am to 1 pm

Middletown

34 Freeborn Street | $424,900 | 3 bed, 2 bath

Open House: 10 am to 12 pm

Portsmouth

221 Carriage Drive | $615,900 | 3 bed, 2.5 bath

Open House: 7/11/20 11:30 am to 1 pm

47 Belmont Drive | $550,000 | 3 bed, 2 bath

Open House: 7/11/20 12 pm to 1 pm

3 Elm Street | $665,000 | 3 bed, 2.5 bath

Open House: 07/11/20 2 pm to 3 pm

1206 Anthony Road | $725,000 | 3 bed, 2.5 bath

Open House: 7/11/20 9:30 am to 11 am

34 Stage Coach Road | $379,000 | 3 bed, 2 bath

Open House: 07/11/20 11 am to 1 pm

1 Tower Drive #605 | $650,000 | 2 bed, 3 bath

Open House: 07/12/20 10 am to 12 pm

40 Canton Avenue | $214,000 | 1 bed, 1 bath

Open House: 07/12/20 1 pm to 3 pm

1 Tower Drive #1005 | $875,000 | 3 bed, 3.5 bath

Open House: 07/12/20 10 am to 12 pm

82 Baker Road | $995,000 | 4 bed, 3 bath

Open House: 07/12/20 1 pm to 3 pm

