The Alliance Française of Newport will host a celebration of Bastille Day at the Rochambeau Monument in King Park in Newport on July 14, 2020 at 10 AM.

There will be a short ceremony at the Monument honoring Rochambeau’s contribution to the War of Independence, as well as the special relationship between France and the United States, according to a press release from The Alliance Française of Newport.

A wreath will be placed at the Monument in memory of those in the French military who fought alongside the Patriots to win American independence.

The Rochambeau Monument, erected in 1934, was restored in 2019 thanks to fundraising by the Alliance Française of Newport and tremendous community support.

The Alliance Française of Newport, part of the international Alliance Française, is dedicated to the study of the French language and to promoting cultural exchange. Members of the AFN participate in conversation groups, cultural events, and lectures about French history. It was established in 1953 and is one of 1500 chapters located in 138 countries worldwide.



For further information about The Alliance Française of Newport, contact Andrew Snook, President, by email Andrew.Snook@raveis.com or by phone at 401-757-0026.