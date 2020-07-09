Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Alex and Ani has permanently closed on Bowen’s Wharf.

Adrienne Krueger, Marketing Communications Manager for Bowen’s Wharf, told What’s Up Newp on Thursday that in June the decision was amicably made between Bowen’s Wharf and Alex and Ani that Alex And Ani would vacate Bowen’s Wharf at the end of the month.

Krueger told What’s Up Newp that an art gallery, Stadium Gallery, is expected to pop-up in a portion of the space for the remainder of the season. Further plans and details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Newport was the first branded storefront for Alex and Ani, which opened in 2009.

On Wednesday, Aaron Gell wrote for Medium about the rise and fall of Alex And Ani – Unlucky Charms: The Rise and Fall of Billion-Dollar Jewelry Empire Alex and Ani. The story details how Carolyn Rafaelian, founder of Alex and Ani, was recently pushed out of the business, leaving Lion Capital with the controlling stake in the company. Rafaelian also owns Belcourt of Newport, Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyards, and Bar And Board.

Requests for comment from Alex And Ani have not been responded to.