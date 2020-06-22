Being the blues singing daughter of B.B. King has earned Shirley King the title “Daughter of the Blues,” but she is an outstanding singer and performer in her own right.

King will join WUN’s Ryan Belmore and Frank Prosnitz at 3 pm on Tuesday, June 23rd to talk about her new album”Blues For A King”, her dad, COVID-19 and its impact on music, and more.

Watch live at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, June 23rd below.