Newport, RI – The Rhode Island Solidarity Fund has brought together 6 community-led relief efforts to offer a one-stop option for community members and foundations seeking to contribute directly to frontline relief during the Coronavirus crisis.

In this conversation we’ll be joined by Christopher V. Samih-Rotondo, Director of Organizing, Development, and Communications at Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE); and Vanessa Flores-Maldonado, Co-Director of Providence Youth Student Movement (PrYSM).

Donations to the Rhode Island Solidarity Fund go directly to community organizations that are working nonstop to meet the needs of our community members who are most at risk of severe consequences in this crisis across Rhode Island. This ranges from low-income renters facing eviction to undocumented workers and people in prison.