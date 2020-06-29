Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Keith Stokes, Vice President of the 1696 Heritage Group, will join us to discuss the recent effort to advance Black History for K-12 public schools and other efforts around state.

The 1696 Heritage Group is a historical consulting firm dedicated to helping persons and institutions of color to increase their knowledge and access to the light of truth of their unique American heritage