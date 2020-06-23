Newport, RI – Joe Louis Walker, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee and four-time Blues Music Award winner who has a career that exceeds a half a century, joins us for a conversation at 10 am on Wednesday, June 24th.
Walker, who recently released BLUES COMIN’ ON, has appeared on multiple Grammy winning albums.
Tune in live at 10 am on Wednesday, June 24th.
