Newport, RI – The 2020 election season is officially underway, as candidates for local, statewide, and legislative seats begin to file their declarations of candidacy this week.

Those wishing to run for General Assembly or local offices must file with the local board of canvassers in the town in which they are registered to vote between June 22 and June 24.

Those declaring to run for U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives must file with the Department of State’s Elections Division, 148 West River St., Providence.

Party endorsements are due by June 26 for U.S. Senate and U.S. House, and June 25 for all local and General Assembly races.

The next major step for candidate is picking up nomination papers from local canvassers on June 30 and returning them with the required number of signatures by July 10.

For local offices, the number of signatures is set by the Canvassing Authorities and may vary by community.

For General Assembly seats, Senatorial candidates must collect 100 signatures, House of Representative candidates, 50. For U.S. Senate the minimum is 1,000 and U.S. Representatives, 500.

The deadline for individuals to withdraw their candidacies is July 13, otherwise their name appears on the ballot, even if they decide not to run.

All this leads to the primary election on Sept. 8, and the general election on Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote for the primary is August 9, for the general election, Oct. 4.

Declarations of Candidacy & Announcements

Last updated at 8 am on Monday, June 22nd. We’ll update this list as we receive announcements and at the end of each day as we confirm declarations of candidacy with each local Board of Canvassers.

Senate District 11 – Portsmouth, Tiverton, Bristol (1 to be elected)

James Seveney (Incumbent)

Senate District 12 – Newport, Middletown, Tiverton, Little Compton (1 to be elected)

Lois DiPalma – Democrat (Incumbent)

Senate District 13 – Jamestown, Newport (1 to be elected)

Dawn Euer (Incumbent)

House District 71 – Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton (1 to be elected)

Dennis Canario (Incumbent) | Won’t seek re-election John Edwards | Announced Candidacy Michelle McGaw | Announced Candidacy

House District 72 – Middletown, Portsmouth (1 to be elected)

Terri Cortvriend (Incumbent)

House District 73 – Newport, Middletown (1 to be elected)

Marvin L. Abney – Democrat (Incumbent)

House District 74 – Jamestown, Middletown (1 to be elected)

Deborah Ruggiero – Democrat (Incumbent) | Announced Candidacy Rick Lombardi – Democrat | Announced Candidacy

House District 75 – Newport (1 to be elected)

Lauren H. Carson – Democrat (Incumbent) | Announced Candidacy

NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (4 to be elected)

Jamie Bova (Incumbent) | Announced Candidacy Justin S. McLaughlin (Incumbent) Jeanne-Marie Napolitano (Incumbent) Susan Taylor (Incumbent) Lynn Ceglie (Incumbent for Ward 2) | Announced Candidacy Kevin Michaud | Announced Candidacy

NEWPORT WARD 1 COUNCILOR (1 to be elected)

Angela McCalla (Incumbent) | Announced Candidacy

NEWPORT WARD 2 COUNCILOR (1 to be elected)

NEWPORT WARD 3 COUNCILOR (1 to be elected)

Kathryn E. Leonard (Incumbent) | Announced Candidacy

NEWPORT SCHOOL COMMITTEE – AT LARGE (7 to be elected)

Louisa Boatwright (Incumbent) Aida Neary (Incumbent) Raymond Gomes (Incumbent) Sandra J. Flowers (Incumbent) | Announced Candidacy Kathleen M. Silvia (Incumbent) Robert J. Leary (Incumbent) Stephanie Winslow (Incumbent)

Middletown Town Council (7 to be elected)

Rick Lombardi (Incumbent) | Announced run for District 74 Barbara VonVillas (Incumbent) Terri Flynn (Incumbent) Dennis Turano (Incumbent) Paul Rodrigues (Incumbent) Robert Sylvia (Incumbent) Theresa Santos (Incumbent)

This story is developing, check back often for updates to this list.