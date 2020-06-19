What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, June 19 – 21, 2020.

Know of something happening that we missed here? Let us know via email at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Friday, June 19th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

- Advertisement -

Local Government

1 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing

Saturday, June 20th

Newport Polo will host Davitt Classic on Saturday

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

1 pm – Prudence Island Water District

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

Nothing scheduled just yet.

Sunday, June 21st

The Vox Hunters will perform a free live-stream concert for Common Fence Music on June 21

Things To Do

11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail with Schooner Aurora

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Nothing yet, check back soon.

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

Nothing yet, check back soon.