Newport Polo
photo courtesy of Newport Polo

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, June 19 – 21, 2020.

Know of something happening that we missed here? Let us know via email at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Friday, June 19th

 Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

- Advertisement -

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

  • 1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing

Saturday, June 20th

Newport Polo will host Davitt Classic on Saturday

 Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet.

Sunday, June 21st

 Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

  • Nothing yet, check back soon.

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

  • Nothing yet, check back soon.
-Advertisement -

Did you know?

WhatsUpNewp.com is a locally owned and independent for-profit news organization. We depend on local businesses and readers like you to support our work to bring everyone in Newport County and Rhode Island the news and information that they need.

Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR