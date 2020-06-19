What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, June 19 – 21, 2020.
Know of something happening that we missed here? Let us know via email at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Friday, June 19th
- Online Bermuda Race begins June 19
- Storm Trysail Club moves Block Island Race to June 19th
- Juneteenth celebration planned for Friday in Newport
Things To Do
- 5 pm – Juneteenth celebration at Newport City Hall
- 5:30 pm – The Art of Charcuterie with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail with Schooner Aurora
- 8 pm – Ryan Tremblay Live on Facebook!
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- 1 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing
Saturday, June 20th
Newport Polo will host Davitt Classic on Saturday
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 10:30 am – Redwood Book Club via Zoom – June
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 2 pm – APA RI Summer Social at Newport Polo
- 3 pm – Help us Raise the Main with America’s Cup Charters
- 5 pm – Newport Polo will host Davitt Classic
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- Nothing scheduled just yet.
Sunday, June 21st
Things To Do
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail with Schooner Aurora
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
Did you know?
WhatsUpNewp.com is a locally owned and independent for-profit news organization. We depend on local businesses and readers like you to support our work to bring everyone in Newport County and Rhode Island the news and information that they need.
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today!