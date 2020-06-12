What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, Friday, June 12th through Sunday, June 14th.
Friday, June 12
- Music Streaming Online This Weekend (June 12-14) – Rhiannon Giddens, GA-20, Tish Adams
- Video & Updates: Governor Raimondo’s briefing on COVID-19 | June 12
Things To Do
- 5 pm – A Bottle Wine. A Pizza Truck. And a Paint Party for kids!
- 5:30 pm – Breeding Bird Behavior – Online Lecture
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 6:30 pm – SIREN Community Happiness Hour
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
Saturday, June 13
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Henry ‘Rick’ Lombardi Jr. | June 13 at 10 am
- Human Rights Peaceful Protest to be held on Saturday in Newport
- City of Newport providing support for Saturday’s Human Rights Peaceful Protest
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday)
- 12 pm Human Rights Peaceful Protest
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 3 pm – First Daily Ticketed Sail of 2020 with America’s Cup Charters
- 5 pm – The Hidden Reality at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 5 pm – Newport Cup with Newport Polo
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
Sunday, June 14
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – NCC Sunday Morning Service
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 6 pm – Second Sundays From Home: The Art of Gardening
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
