Tuesday, June 9
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Chasing The Present: Beyond Anxiety, Beyond Thoughts, Freedom Is Possible
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Military Wives
- The Painter & The Thief
- Lucky Grandma
- Shirley
- One Ocean Film Tour
newportFILM Screening Room
Local Government
- 4:30 pm – Newport, City of
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
Wednesday, June 10
Things To Do
- 10 am – Ask the Expert with Healthsource RI for Employers
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday)
- 6 pm – Edward Achorn, Every Drop of Blood with Redwood Library
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Military Wives
- The Painter & The Thief
- Shirley
- One Ocean Film Tour
- Lucky Grandma
newportFILM Screening Room
Local Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 10 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport, City of
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
- We’ll continue to update this list as more meetings are announced.
Thursday, June 11
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Military Wives
- The Painter & The Thief
- Shirley
- One Ocean Film Tour
- Lucky Grandma
newportFILM Screening Room
Local Government
- 3:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- We’ll continue to update this list as more meetings are announced.
Friday, June 12
Things To Do
- 5 pm – A Bottle Wine. A Pizza Truck. And a Paint Party for kids!
- 5:30 pm – Breeding Bird Behavior – Online Lecture
- 6:30 pm – SIREN Community Happiness Hour
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- We’ll continue to update this list as more meetings are announced.
Saturday, June 13
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday)
- 3 pm – First Daily Ticketed Sail of 2020 with America’s Cup Charters
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- We’ll continue to update this list as more meetings are announced.
Sunday, June 14
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – NCC Sunday Morning Service
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- We’ll continue to update this list as more meetings are announced.
Monday, June 15
Things To Do
6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- 10 am – Little Compton Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 5 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- We’ll continue to update this list as more meetings are announced.
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
(Please Note: Contributions are NOT tax-deductible)