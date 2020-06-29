Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Monday, June 29th
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with RI Solidarity Fund | June 29th at 3 pm
- Summer camps, other youth summer programs can begin to operate in Rhode Island on June 29th
️Things To Do
- 5:30 pm – Community Conversation, Working Through Quarantine
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Ella Fizgerald: Just One Of Those Things
- Fisherman’s Friends
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- WBCN and The American Revolution
Local Government
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm – Bristol Fourth of July Committee
Tuesday, June 30th
Things To Do
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back for updates.
Wednesday, July 1st
Things To Do
- 2 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd
- 5 pm – Lobster Boil & Sunset Sail
- 6 pm – Piano Concert with Margin Alexander
Local Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
Thursday, July 2nd
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 11 am – Touro Synagogue History Presentation
- 4:30 pm – Live Music by the Vines (reservations required) at Taproot Brewing Co.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Thursdays (reservations required) at Newport Vineyards
- 7 pm – The Myth & Mystique of Doris Duke’s Pets
Local Government
- 7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
Friday, July 3rd
Things To Do
- 6 pm – LIVE Music on the Schooner Aurora Sail
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, July 4th
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 9 am – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday)at Pell School
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, July 5th
Things To Do
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour with Friends of Newport’s Historic Cemeteries
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals
- 5 pm – Jamestown Outdoors With CeeCee & the Riders
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back for updates.
Monday, July 6th
Things To Do
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back for updates.
