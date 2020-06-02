Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in Newport County.
Tuesday, June 2nd
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- 7 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 7 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 7 am – Little Compton Board of Canvassers
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 10 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo provides COVID-19 update
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Special Meeting
Wednesday, June 3rd
- 12 pm – Health Tourism after Covid19: The Road Ahead Updated Webinar
- 2 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 6 pm – Richard Bell, Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery with Redwood Library
- 6 pm – Wednesday Night Devotional with Newport Community Church
- 2:30 pm – Governor Raimondo provides COVID-19 update
Thursday, June 4th
- 5 pm – Civic Conversations – What Does Liberty Mean in America Today? with Newport Historical Society
- 8 pm Tell Newport – “Agony & Ecstasy”
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo provides COVID-19 update
Friday, June 5th
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo provides COVID-19 update
Saturday, June 6th
- 9 am – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 9:30 am – Nature-Inspired Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am – Virtual Strawberry Full Moon Ceremony
Sunday, June 7th
- 10 am – Traditional Holy Ghost Feast sopa ” to go” via a drive threw
- 10 am – Chime Concert in Touro Park with Channing Memorial Church
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail with Schooner Aurora
Monday, June 8th
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail with Schooner Aurora
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo provides COVID-19 update