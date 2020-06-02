Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in Newport County.

Tuesday, June 2nd

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

1 pm – Governor Raimondo provides COVID-19 update

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Special Meeting

Wednesday, June 3rd

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

2:30 pm – Governor Raimondo provides COVID-19 update

Thursday, June 4th

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

1 pm – Governor Raimondo provides COVID-19 update

Friday, June 5th

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

1 pm – Governor Raimondo provides COVID-19 update

Saturday, June 6th

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

Sunday, June 7th

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

Monday, June 8th

6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail with Schooner Aurora

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website

1 pm – Governor Raimondo provides COVID-19 update