There is no dispute that Rhode Island’s economy, like the rest of the nation, has suffered considerably because of COVID – 19. The question says URI Economist Len Lardaro is whether the state and federal governments put in place programs to help the economy rebound.
Old problems, like an adequate skilled workforce, appropriate government due diligence and transparency remain critical to Rhode Island’s recovery and its ability to adapt to the changing economy.
Len Lardaro join’s WUN’s Frank Prosnitz on today’s podcast, exploring the state’s economy.Listen to “Len Lardaro” on Spreaker.
