Keith Stokes says it is time to “reach across the aisle and learn from one another.” It is something he has said often while advocating for better race and religious relations. He is hopeful that in the aftermath of protests, sparked by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman, that people turn those protests into political action.

Keith Stokes

Mr. Stokes is Vice President of the 1696 Heritage Group, a historical consulting firm dedicated to helping persons and institutions of color to increase their knowledge and access to the light of truth of their unique American heritage

Keith, who resides in Newport, joins WUN’s Frank Prosnitz to talk about the history of protests in this country, and the motivations and expectations of the protesters that are marching around the country today, including Providence.