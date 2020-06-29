Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a press briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island at 1 pm on Monday, June 29th.

What’s Up Newp will carry it live below and provide updates as it happens.

The Latest Rhode Island Data