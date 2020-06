Newport City Councilors will be meeting in special remote session for a Special Council Meeting on the City’s proposed FY2021 budget as well as an update from the City Manager on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

This is a What’s Up broadcast.

To view and/or participate in the official meeting, you can participate through Zoom, by clicking on the following link https://zoom.us/j/98331818984 or by phone, by calling 1-833-548-0276 and enter the following Meeting ID: 983-3181-8984