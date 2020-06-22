What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, June 22 – 29, 2020.
Check back often as we’ll add additional events and meetings as we find out about them.
Monday, June 22
- Watch: Governor Raimondo, Department of Health provide COVID-19 update | June 22
- How Middletown residents can Declare Their Candidacy for local office June 22-24
- Agenda: Portsmouth Town Council Meeting | June 22
️Things To Do
- Virtual Photography 101 Workshop via Zoom with Onne van der Wal
- 9 am – CCRI Divi. of Workforce Partnerships: Advanced Excel for Business
- 1 pm – The Brenton Hotel Job Fair
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Fisherman’s Friends
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- The Painter & The Thief
- Tommaso
- WBCN and The American Revolution
Local Government
- 1 pm – Newport Prevention Coalition
- 5:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 5:35 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown, Town of
- 7 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
Tuesday, June 23
️Things To Do
Local Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 5 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
Wednesday, June 24
- Newport City Council to host Council Meeting on June 24th, here’s what’s on the…
- On This Day In History – June 24, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and JFK Announce…
️Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4 pm – Buck-A-Shuck Buyout for Pride Month at Tavern on Broadway
- 5 pm – Lobster Boil & Sunset Sail
- 6 pm – Live Streaming Allison Miller At (USA) | Full HD
- 6 pm – Piano Concert with Clemens Teufel – Rapture and Reverie
Local Government
- 4 pm – Middletown Senior Housing Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
Thursday, June 25
- Be Green Kids Consignment Sale to take place at Longplex Sports Center June 25…
- Newport Historical Society to host virtual annual meeting on June 25th
- newportFILM announces launch of newportFILM Drive-In, first drive-in will take place on June 25th…
️Things To Do
- 9 am – CCRI Divi. of Workforce Partnerships: Advanced Excel for Busines
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4 pm – Newport Historical Society Annual Meeting
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 4:30 pm – Live Music by the Vines (reservations required) at Taproot Brewing Co.
- 6:30 pm – Trivia Night! with Ragged Island Brewing
- 7 pm – Prospective Parent Q&A Zoom Meeting at Sea Rose Montessori School
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back for updates.
Friday, June 26
️Things To Do
- 9 am – CCRI Divi. of Workforce Partnerships: Virtual Tech. for Business
- 10 am to 8 pm – Be Green Shop For A Cause at Longplex Family & Sports Center
- 5:30 pm – Sunset Yoga
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 8 pm – Match Your Wits with the Bits Trivia Fundraiser
- 8 pm – Ryan Tremblay Live on Facebook!
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, June 27
- Outdoors Arts Experience exhibition to open at Jamestown Arts Center on June 27th
- On This Day In History: June 27, 1966 – Dark Shadows premieres on ABC,…
- History: June 27, 1898 – Joshua Slocum Arrives in Newport, Becomes 1st Man to…
️Things To Do
- 9 am – Electronics Recycling Drive at MLK Center
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 11 am – Patriotic Portsmouth- photography mini sessions by Terri Traeger
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – Modern Luxury Polo Lounge – Newport vs. Boston
- 5 pm – Annex Artist Reception Victor DaSilva Jr.
- 6 pm – Newport *Virtual* Craft Beer Festival
- 8:30 pm – 1st Ghost Tour of 2020 at Newport Marriott
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, June 28
️Things To Do
- 8:30 am – St. Barnabas Church Blood Drive
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 2 pm – 3-Hour 12 Meter Racing Experience
- 2:30 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces At Greenvale Vineyards
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back for updates.
Monday, June 29
️Things To Do
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back for updates.
