Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

This list will continue to be updated as we are made aware of additional meetings or events. Have something that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, June 15th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

newportFILM Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing

Tuesday, June 16th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

newportFILM Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Wednesday, June 17th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

newportFILM Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing

Thursday, June 18th

Things To Do.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

newportFILM Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Friday, June 19th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing

Saturday, June 20th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Sunday, June 21st

The Vox Hunters will perform a free live-stream concert for Common Fence Music on June 21

Things To Do

11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail with Schooner Aurora

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

Monday, June 22nd

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

7 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review

Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream

