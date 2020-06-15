What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
This list will continue to be updated as we are made aware of additional meetings or events. Have something that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, June 15th
- Video & Updates: Governor Raimondo, RIDOH provide COVID-19 update | June 15
- Agenda for Middletown Town Council meeting on June 15th
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Lucky Grandma
- Shirley
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- The Painter & The Thief
- Tommaso
newportFILM Screening Room
Local Government
- 10 am – Little Compton Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 5 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Affordable Housing
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Little Compton Recreation Committee
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing
Tuesday, June 16th
Things To Do
- 9 am – CCRI Div. of Workforce Partnerships: Technical Writing Course
- 4 pm – Dewey’s Readers Non-Fiction Book Group at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 4:30 pm – Grab ‘n Go Meal at MLK Center
- 5:30 pm – Black Lives Matter solidarity protest in Jamestown
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Lucky Grandma
- Shirley
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- The Painter & The Thief
- Tommaso
newportFILM Screening Room
Local Government
- 8:30 am – Little Compton Board of Canvassers
- 12 pm – Newport County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 7:30 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
Wednesday, June 17th
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 5 pm – Lobster Boil & Sunset Sail
- 5:30 pm – FabNewport Town Hall – Place Based Education
- 6 pm – Dr. Edward Markward, Virtual Music Appreciation Series – June with Redwood Library
- 8 pm – newportFILM Q&A with director/producers of Picture A Scientist
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Lucky Grandma
- Shirley
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- The Painter & The Thief
- Tommaso
newportFILM Screening Room
Local Government
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing
Thursday, June 18th
Things To Do.
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4:30 pm – Alex2e live at Newport Vineyards
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Lucky Grandma
- Shirley
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- The Painter & The Thief
- Tommaso
newportFILM Screening Room
Local Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Police Pension Board
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 4:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
Friday, June 19th
Things To Do
- 5:30 pm – The Art of Charcuterie with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail with Schooner Aurora
- 8 pm – Ryan Tremblay Live on Facebook!
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 Press Briefing
Saturday, June 20th
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 10:30 am – Redwood Book Club via Zoom – June
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 2 pm – APA RI Summer Social at Newport Polo
- 3 pm – Help us Raise the Main with America’s Cup Charters
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
Sunday, June 21st
Things To Do
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail with Schooner Aurora
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
Monday, June 22nd
Things To Do
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
Coming Up On What’s Up Newp Live Stream
Watch on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, or website
- Nothing yet, check back soon.
Did you know?
WhatsUpNewp.com is a locally owned and independent for-profit news organization. We depend on local businesses and readers like you to support our work to bring everyone in Newport County and Rhode Island the news and information that they need.
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today!