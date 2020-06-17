What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Newport

261 Gibbs Avenue sold for $870,000 on June 10th.

29 Eustis Avenue sold for $580,000 on June 10th.

429 Thames Street #1 sold for $205,000 on June 11th.

Middletown

244 North Fenner Avenue sold for $477,000 on June 15th.

52 Allston Avenue sold for $380,000 on June 12th.

1782 West Main Road sold for $211,000 on June 15th.

27 Mariner Way sold for $297,500 on June 12th.

Portsmouth

259 Black Point Lane sold for $600,000 on June 12th.

A home on McCorrie Lane sold for $683,000 on June 12th.

