Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Newport

63 Ayrault Streets sold for $1,950,000 on June 2nd.

10 Hillside Avenue sold for $482,500 on May 29th.

Middletown

129 River Run sold for $630,000 on June 2nd.

30 Everett Street sold for $425,000 on May 30th.

Portsmouth

19G Windrock Circle sold for $696,150 on May 28th.

1 Carol Terrace sold for $325,000 on June 1st.

7 Thurston Avenue sold for $320,000 on May 29th.

117 Greenfield Avenue sold for $350,000 on June 2nd.

