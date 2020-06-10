Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 10th. Among the items on the agenda is the proposed budget FY 2021, a resolution condemning racist hate speech, and a ordinance change that would prohibit food trucks from operating on Bellevue Avenue.

This is a What's Up Newp live stream.

To participate, simply click on the following link https://buff.ly/3btYnmT

and enter the webinar ID: 978 9508 8337 and Password: 658513. To join by Telephone, please dial 1 888 788 0099 or 1 833 548 0276

The City will also be live-streaming the proceedings directly on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/OnlineMeetings.