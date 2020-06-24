Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

City Councilors will be meeting in remote session for their regular monthly meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast. To view or participate in the official meeting please follow the below guidelines;

To view the meeting in real time and to download the meeting agenda and all supporting documents, please be sure to visit the City’s website at https://buff.ly/2zXnim5

Alternatively, you can also participate through Zoom, by clicking on the following link https://buff.ly/3hbFCcd

- Advertisement -

To dial in, please call 1-833-548-0276 and enter the following Meeting ID: 978 9508 8337 and Password: 658513

Agenda

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

1. PUBLIC HEARING: Action Item #5929/20 – RE: Public Hearing – Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application 2019 (w/accompanying resolution)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Communication from Morneau & Murphy, re: Requesting permission on behalf of The Jamestown, the MV Katherine and the Coastal Queen, to serve alcoholic beverages while at dockside at several stops in Newport Harbor for the 2020 season

3. Special Event License, newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Drive In Documentary Film Screening, Easton’s Beach Parking Lot 3; July 9, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

4. Victualing License, New, Beverage Newport Shipyard, LLC, d/b/a Belle’s Café, One Washington St., designated as the area included in the indoor seating and outdoor seating as set forth on that certain survey prepared by Ravi Engineering & Land Surveying, P.C. dated July 22, 2019 (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

5. Victualing License, New, Kinsley’s LTD, d/b/a Newport Blue’s Café, 286 Thames St., First & Second Floors- per restrictions on file in the City Clerk’s Office (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

6. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoors), Kinsley’s LTD, d/b/a Newport Blue’s Café, 286 Thames St. First & Second Floors (Hearing)

RESOLUTIONS

7. Homestead Exemption– J. Bova- Continued from May 27, 2020

8. State of Emergency– Extension of Time Period

9. Medical Marijuana Facility Moratorium- L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, K. Leonard, J. McLaughlin

ORDINANCES

10. Ordinance amending Chapter 17, Section 17.04.050 entitled “General Requirements”, Section 17.08.010 entitled “Definitions” and 17.100.130 entitled “Home Occupations” (Second Reading)

11. Amending Chapter 5.57 entitled, “Mobile Food Establishments” to amend Section 5.57.040 entitled “Restrictions on Permits” (First Reading)- continued from June 10, 2020

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

12. Communication from the Energy and Environment Commission, re: Community Choice Aggregation Programming (CCA)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

13. Recommendations on Roadway Closures- Resolution #2020-40

14. Memo from the City Manager RE: Update – North End Urban Plan Project

15. Action Item #5930/20 – RE: Award of Bid # 20-045 – Water Treatment Chemicals (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #5931/20 – RE: Ordinance Change – Chapter 10.28.080 – Easton’s Beach Parking Lot (w/accompanying ordinance)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. Application of JR Holdings, LLC, 8 West Marlborough St., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license, to transfer ownership and location to Beverage Newport Shipyard, LLC (SW SHM Beverage, LLC- 100%), d/b/a Belle’s Café, One Washington St., designated as the area included in the indoor seating and outdoor seating as set forth on that certain survey prepared by Ravi Engineering & Land Surveying, P.C. dated July 22, 2019 (Hearing)

2. Application of Tri Group, LLC, d/b/a Newport Blues Café, 286 Thames St. first and second floors (per restrictions on file in the City Clerk’s office), holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license, to transfer ownership to Kinsley’s LTD, (Brian Foley-100%), d/b/a Newport Blues Café for the same premises (Hearing)

3. Application of Newport Wine Cellar, LLC, d/b/a Newport Wine Cellar, 11 Memorial Blvd, holder of a Class A alcoholic beverage license to transfer the location to 5 Merton Rd. (Hearing)

4. Communication from Peter Regan, Esq, on behalf of L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Backyard Patio & Grill, 151 Swinburne Row, re: Operation Update and Request for Issuance of License

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

ADJOURN – June 17, 2020

(Revised- 6/19/20)

The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.”

(Posted 6/19/20-lcs)