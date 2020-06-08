Governor Raimondo and the the Department of Health provided an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island during a press briefing at 1 pm today.

Updates from press briefing;

Gov: On press briefing – will take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1 pm going forward.

Gov: On COVID-19 app, new update available for the app. Calling it version 1.5, Gov. says. Final version (version 2) will be available in a few weeks. 46k have downloaded the app so far.

Gov: On testing – “Testing continues to be a critical piece of the puzzle”. Gov. says the positive percent was below 5% last week, below 3% in recent days. She says positive rate at beginning of crisis was more like 20%. Gov. says Rhode Island has highest reate of testing per capita of any state in America. Gov. says it appears there will not be a spike in COVID-19 associated with large crowds around Memorial Day.

Gov: Says beginning today there will be a new initiate to test certain groups of asymptomatic people. She says she understands that the test isn’t as accurate on asymptomatic people, but says some data is better than one. Close contact workers (hair salons, barber ships, gym workers, nail salons, massage therapists) are able to scheduled a free test at one of the state’s National Guard sites. www.portal.ri.gov. You can schedule a test also by calling 401-222-8022. Gov. says it will eventually be opened to more people and groups, like students, teachers, etc. Gov. says goal is to test 900 a day who are symptomatic.

Gov: On protests – thanks community leaders of about a dozen community peaceful protests that have taken place over the last week. “I feel very proud of the people of Rhode Island.”

Gov: Says she, her family, Dr. Alexander-Scott, DOH staff will be tested following their attendance at Friday’s rally in Providence. She is now encouraging anyone who was at the protests to get tested. portalri.gov. Gov. says the tests are most effective 3-7 days after exposure.

Dr. Alexander-Scott: If you’ve been to a demonstration, be alert for symptoms.

The Latest Rhode Island Data

After not reporting any data over the weekend, RIDOH reports today that there are 51 new positive cases (total now 15,642), 10 new associated deaths (total now 799), 146 currently hospitalized (28 currently in ICU, 20 on a ventilator).