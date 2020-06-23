Butler Basketball Club on Monday announced that they will host a walk for Peace Love Unity on Saturday, June 27th at 11am.

The walk will start at two locations – Pell School and Linden Park, which will allow groups on both sides of the street to walk on the sidewalks to Washington Square, where the walk will conclude.

Local law enforcement and Newport City Officials are expected to participate in the program, which will include a moment of silence and guest speakers.

For more information and updates, follow Butler Basketball Club