A new quarantine order for travelers from more than twenty states comes with the arrival of Phase 3 of Reopening RI on Tuesday.

As many states across the country are starting to see a second wave of COVID-19, Governor Raimondo today announced during her press briefing that a quarantine order will begin for travelers on Tuesday, June 30th.

If you are entering Rhode Island from a state with a Covid-19 positivity rate of 5%+, you will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days while in RI, or produce proof of a negative test for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. This is the list the state is using: coronavirus.jhu.edu/testing/testin…

There are currently 28 states that meet positivity recommendations and 24 states above the recommended positivity rate of 5%.

States above recommended positivity: 24

States that meet positivity recommendations: 28

Rhode Islanders who travel to a place on list of states with 5%+ positivity should also quarantine for 14 days. Exception: you can sign up for asymptomatic test at portal.ri.gov. If you test negative, you won’t have to quarantine.

Governor Raimondo recommended that all Rhode Islanders stay and travel local this summer.

This story is developing and will be updated.