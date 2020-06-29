Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
A new quarantine order for travelers from more than twenty states comes with the arrival of Phase 3 of Reopening RI on Tuesday.
As many states across the country are starting to see a second wave of COVID-19, Governor Raimondo today announced during her press briefing that a quarantine order will begin for travelers on Tuesday, June 30th.
If you are entering Rhode Island from a state with a Covid-19 positivity rate of 5%+, you will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days while in RI, or produce proof of a negative test for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. This is the list the state is using: coronavirus.jhu.edu/testing/testin…
There are currently 28 states that meet positivity recommendations and 24 states above the recommended positivity rate of 5%.
States above recommended positivity: 24
|STATE
|PERCENTAGE OF
POSITIVE TESTS
|Puerto Rico
|100.00%
|Arizona
|23.87%
|Florida
|15.49%
|Nevada
|15.28%
|South Carolina
|15.10%
|Texas
|14.91%
|Alabama
|13.03%
|Mississippi
|12.66%
|Georgia
|11.52%
|Utah
|11.35%
|Idaho
|9.82%
|Oregon
|9.50%
|Arkansas
|8.51%
|Tennessee
|8.06%
|Louisiana
|7.57%
|North Carolina
|7.41%
|Kansas
|7.32%
|South Dakota
|6.55%
|Iowa
|6.52%
|California
|5.88%
|Nebraska
|5.76%
|Oklahoma
|5.69%
|Missouri
|5.59%
|Washington
|5.27%
States that meet positivity recommendations: 28
|STATE
|PERCENTAGE OF
POSITIVE TESTS
|Alaska
|0.63%
|Vermont
|0.71%
|Hawaii
|0.91%
|New York
|1.09%
|Montana
|1.20%
|Connecticut
|1.27%
|New Jersey
|1.43%
|District of Columbia
|1.68%
|West Virginia
|1.72%
|Maine
|1.87%
|New Hampshire
|1.95%
|Rhode Island
|2.04%
|Michigan
|2.05%
|Massachusetts
|2.57%
|North Dakota
|2.67%
|Illinois
|2.72%
|Minnesota
|3.24%
|New Mexico
|3.57%
|Kentucky
|3.60%
|Delaware
|3.97%
|Indiana
|4.28%
|Pennsylvania
|4.42%
|Virginia
|4.53%
|Colorado
|4.74%
|Wisconsin
|4.79%
|Ohio
|4.84%
|Maryland
|4.90%
|Wyoming
|4.93%
Rhode Islanders who travel to a place on list of states with 5%+ positivity should also quarantine for 14 days. Exception: you can sign up for asymptomatic test at portal.ri.gov. If you test negative, you won’t have to quarantine.
Governor Raimondo recommended that all Rhode Islanders stay and travel local this summer.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Help support our locally owned, independent newsroom
We know you care about independent, fact-based coverage of Newport County—that’s why you’re here. But it costs money to keep our community informed. Support What’s Up Newp today and help fund the essential hyper-local journalism of tomorrow.