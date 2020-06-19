What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Governor Raimondo and the Department of Health will provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island during a press briefing at 1 pm on Friday, June 19th.

What’s Up Newp will carry it live, and provide updates, below.

The Latest Data

RIDOH reports an additional 68 new positive cases (total now 16,337), an additional 9 new associated fatalities (total now 894), and that 123 are currently hospitalized (23 are currently in ICU, 12 are currently on a ventilator).

Updates From Press Briefing

Gov: On what Phase III will look like – “It will be an even more significant reopening”. “We have to follow the rules (mask wearing, etc) even more” as more things open up and we move into Phase III.

Gov: Phase III guidance (still expected to begin around July 4) – Social gatherings of up to 75 inside, 150 outside. 66% capacity allowed at indoor venues with 6 ft spacing.

Governor: Restaurans and places of worship are among the place that can expand to two-thirds of capacity during phase 3, with observance of rules.

Gov: During Phase III – movie theaters, arcades, bowling alleys, performance venues can reopen in Rhode Island at 66% capacity or 100 sq feet per person.

Governor: On Phase 4 – which she hopes is by August, social gathering limits, including weddings, will see limits of 100 inside and 250 outside. She cautions that this is tentative and based on what happens over the next month.

Gov: Summer camps reopen on the June 29th. Says “nothing I’ve said today changes summer camp guidance”.

Gov: Says guidance for reopening schools will be posted later today at reopeningri.com. School plan for elementary and middle school includes keeping students in stable groups of 30 or fewer. Also recommended for high school, but not required. HS students and teachers would have to wear masks if they can’t keep 6 feet apart, under plan for full reopening.

Gov: Hope is on the way in Phase 3 for limited nursing home visits, will have details next week.

Gov: Much of what I said today will be up on reopeningri.com by end of day.