Newport City Council will be hosting a Special Meeting this afternoon beginning at 4:30 pm. Proposed Budget FY 2021 and a COVID-19 Status Update are among the agenda items. This is a What’s Up Newp Live Stream. To watch or participate in the official meeting, follow these instructions; Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) https://zoom.us/j/92269380490 Webinar ID: 922 6938 0490
