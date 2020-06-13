What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
A couple of hundred people attended a human rights protest was held on Saturday. After approximately two hours of remarks at Miantonomi Park those in attendance marched to Washington Square.
What’s Up Newp captured the majority of the demonstration in the following two videos.
Did you know?
WhatsUpNewp.com is a locally owned and independent for-profit news organization. We depend on local businesses and readers like you to support our work to bring everyone in Newport County and Rhode Island the news and information that they need.
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today!