Alex Daglis, owner, born and raised in Portsmouth, is finally having his dream come to fruition with the opening of Video Game Remedy at 999 East Main Road in Middletown.

Video Game Remedy opened on Tuesday, June 9th and plans to be the go-to video game store for Aquidneck Island and surrounding areas. Focusing on preowned games, retro gaming, and trading cards,

Alex is excited to share his love of gaming with his Aquidneck Island family. He is also hoping to share his passion in restoring arcade cabinets and having arcade nights soon. Growing up in Portsmouth and graduating from Portsmouth High School in 2006, Alex knew there was a lack of a quality gaming shops on Aquidneck Island. He wanted to see arcades, Friday Night Magic, and fighting tournaments brought to the island. So, after working many years in corporate retail, he took a chance to bring his vision to life in Middletown.

Starting Tuesday, June 9, Video Game Remedy, affectionately known to fans as VGR, will be open to the public. Hours will be Monday through Saturday, 11am until 8pm, and Sunday, 11am until 6pm. Along with retail sales, VGR will be accepting trade-ins of all working retro and current generation, games, peripherals, and systems.

VGR, also is proud to introduce the VMI-Hybrid disc repair machine from Venmill Industries. The only one of its kind on Aquidneck island, and surrounding areas, the Hybrid uses advanced Hydro Optic polishing technology on all types of discs.

With the current Covid19 restrictions, VGR will be following all state mandated provisions and will have a grand opening event scheduled later in summer 2020.

A grand opening celebration will be announced soon.