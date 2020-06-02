Beginning June 1, United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) invites all Rhode Islanders to share in something special by joining its #BeKindRI challenge and spreading positivity to all corners of the Ocean State. The 3-week social good campaign encourages random acts of kindness and culminates on June 20, historically UWRI’s Day of Action.

“These have been – and continue to be – stressful times unlike ever before, but among the many resiliencies to come out of this pandemic have been a renewed appreciation for the power of acts of kindness,” says UWRI’s CEO, Cortney Nicolato, “and the impact we can have by helping our neighbors.”

Taking part in #BeKindRI is both easy and something that can be embraced by everyone; individuals, families, youth and young adults, and businesses and community groups.

Perform an act of kindness and then share what you did on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn) using the hashtag #BeKindRI, and then nominate 3 people to do the same and keep the kindness going. There’s no limit to the number of acts you can do and share, and if you see someone else’s act of kindness, recognize it by posting it, too. Small acts can make a big difference, and the possibilities are almost endless:

– Text or call someone you haven’t talked to in a while;

– Send a card to a loved one, a friend, or a first responder;

– Make a meal or baked good for a neighbor, leaving it on their doorstep;

– Sign up to donate blood;

– Donate to a nonprofit working to help Rhode Islanders;

– Take out a senior’s trash or mow their lawn; or

– Drop a note of encouragement in someone’s mailbox.

Everyone who shares an act of kindness on social media using #BeKindRI will be entered into a random drawing for cool, local prizes.