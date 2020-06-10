By UWRI

United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) has announced the release of a request for proposals (RFP) for its new Rhode Island Recovers opportunity grants program. The organization is committing $600,000 to provide operational support to Rhode Island nonprofits as our communities embark on the path to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The application is available online and the deadline is 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Grants of up to $25,000 for six months of general operating support will be awarded to nonprofits working in issue areas such as housing, workforce development, financial stability, and expanded learning. The RFP prioritizes communities most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic; recovery efforts led by or that reach communities of color or other vulnerable populations; and organizations with limited access to financial support through philanthropy. The grant period for the opportunity is July 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020.

“Our entire state, and certainly our nonprofits, faces immense challenges and a potentially long road on the way toward recovery and adapting to the new normal,” said Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO, UWRI. “It is vital we provide support to those who are struggling while at the same time helping our neighbors who’ve been most severely impacted.”

As part of the application process, organizations will be asked to provide documentation, including a letter of determination of 501c(3) status from the IRS, or have a fiscal agent that holds 501c(3) status; a current IRS Form 990; and a copy of their most recent audit/review and management letter.

Those interested in applying can view a recorded information session available online. Additionally, virtual drop-in help sessions are held each weekday, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., until the application deadline. Organizations must register in advance to attend the drop-in sessions on Zoom.

Proposals will be reviewed by a committee of UWRI staff and volunteer members of its Community Investment Committee. Applicants will be notified of funding decisions on June 30, and grant awards will be distributed beginning July 2020.

For additional information or questions, contact Larry Warner, director of grants and strategic initiatives, as larry.warner@uwri.or