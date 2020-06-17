What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Touro Synagogue Foundation this week announced the reopening of the grounds of Touro Synagogue, a National Historic Site, following its closure in March.

The modified 2020 Season tour schedule includes public access to the grounds and outdoor history presentations by Touro Synagogue guides. The synagogue building itself, as well as the Loeb Visitors Center, will remain closed.



The grounds will be open to the public Sunday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., weather permitting. Visitors should enter the site through the courtyard of the Loeb Visitors Center at 52 Spring Street, between Touro and Barney Streets. There is no fee to enjoy the grounds and history presentation, but donations will be accepted.



During the 20-minute seated presentation guests will learn why Touro Synagogue, the nation’s oldest synagogue, dedicated in 1763, is considered to be one of the most architecturally distinguished buildings of 18th century America. They will also learn why Touro Synagogue stands as a symbol of religious freedom for all Americans.

Presentations will be limited to no more than fifteen people per group. Masks are mandatory and social distancing protocols will be in place. Reservations are not necessary. Because the synagogue and Loeb Visitors Center buildings will remain closed, there are no on-site public bathroom facilities available.

Schedule updates in the months ahead may be found on the ‘Visit” page at tourosynagogue.org or on the Touro Synagogue Facebook page.

For more information, please email tours@tourosynagogue.org or phone (401) 847-4794, extension 207.