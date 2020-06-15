What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

With Rep. Dennis Canario announcing his retirement last week, Tiverton town councilman John Edwards announced today that he will run for the District 71 House of Representatives seat (Little Compton, Portsmouth, Tiverton). Edwards is a twice elected town councilor in Tiverton, serving one term as the vice chair.

“I have a great admiration for Rep Canario and what he was able to accomplish in his time at the State House,” said Edwards in a statement. “I would like to follow Rep Canario’s lead and work tirelessly for the voters in Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton to ensure their voices are heard at the state level.”

Edwards noted that his background in finance will be vitally important as the state budget is facing a $800 million deficit because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Edwards’ honorable service with leading business and community organizations has also prepared him to be a strong, new voice at the State House. Edwards has been a member of the Newport County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, a board member for the Tiverton Waste Water District, a volunteer for Child and Family Services of Newport County, and a member of the United Way Youth Leadership Council.

“If the voters of Tiverton, Portsmouth and Little Compton trust me with their vote, I will go to the State House and be a strong voice to kickstart our economy and continue to improve our health care and education systems,” said Edwards. “I believe that we need to keep property taxes low, phase out the car tax completely and shore up our municipal pension systems. Fiscal responsibility is key.”

- Advertisement -

Edwards graduated from Tiverton High School and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Assumption College with a BA in Business Management and a minor in Political Science. Edwards is the Regional Sales Director in the Northeast for PCS Retirement, the nation’s third largest independent retirement plan recordkeeper, headquartered in Philadelpha, PA. Edwards resides in Tiverton with his wife Brittany Rapoza Edwards and daughter Amelia. In his spare time, he says that he enjoys community service along with golf, skiing and sailing.

Edwards’ father, John G. Edwards, is the State Representative for District-70 (Portsmouth & Tiverton) and the House Majority Whip.

Edwards encourages voters to connect with him directly by phone, email or on Facebook @john.edwards.rep71