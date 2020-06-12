What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

A Farmers Market has sprouted up in the cozy town of Tiverton at Sandywoods Center for the Arts, in response to customers looking to boost their menus with local foods while also supporting regional businesses.

The Tiverton Farmers Market offers easy and safe access to fresh and local produce, agriculture, and seafood on Tuesdays, from June 16th to October 27th, 2020 from 2 – 6 p.m, rain or shine.

Customers can shop for fresh vegetables, fruit, honey, and bread made and grown by area farmers. Sandywoods is surrounded by open space in a unique community where arts and agriculture meet.

“Two Nigerian dwarf goats, named Marlon and Bruce, will be visiting our first market on June 16th,” says Meredith Brower, Founder and Market Manager. Local musicians will be performing during the market hours.

Meredith, an artist and organizer of Firefly Yoga Festival founded this market to increase access and connect the community to local farmers and makers.

Vendors included in the season opener are listed here, weeks may vary. More vendors are signing on and will be announced in coming days and weeks. Entry to the market is FREE and open to the public, with ample free parking. Handicap access & parking also available.



Young Family Farm – Little Compton, RI

Movement Ground Farm – Tiverton, RI

Fogland Ferry Farm – Tiverton, RI

Gabba Gabba Naturals – Bristol, RI

Beth Bakes– Warren, RI

Coastal Greens – Little Compton, RI

FireflyMandalas – Tiverton, RI

Gnarly Vines Farm – Tiverton, RI

Honey and Vine Apothecary – Tiverton, RI

Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District, serving Bristol & Newport Counties



COVID 19 rules and regulations for attendees: All attendees must wear masks.Disinfectant, wipes and gloves will be available at the entrance. Consideration for the health and safety of vendors, customers and volunteers is paramount.