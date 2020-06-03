In case you missed it, Newport added a new hotel and restaurant this past weekend.

The Wayfinder Hotel, located at 151 Admiral Kalbfus Road, officially opened this past weekend after several months of renovations and upgrades.

More than a hotel, The Wayfinder considers itself “a property conceptualized and inspired by Newport’s vibrant local community”.

The Wayfinder team hand-selected all of the hotel’s partners in order to provide guests with an experience that’s inherently Newport – while supporting and giving back to these local businesses.

For instance:

· Food & Beverage: The Wayfinder partnered up with Newport’s family-run, locally-renowned Mission Group (of TSK, Mission Burger and Winner Winner fame) to lead the hotel’s culinary program, including a full service restaurant, solarium bar, coffee shop, pool service, and re-imagined room service menu. The hotel signature restaurant, Nomi Park, serves familiar New England classics with a crave-able twist. Menu items include a mashup of Mission’s “greatest hits” from 10 years of business as a local Newport favorite (think: chicken spaetzle using Winner Winner’s fried chicken recipe and TSK’s ravioli with duck egg yolk). Guests can also enjoy local spirits from Portsmouth’s Ragged Island Brewing and Newport’s Newport Craft Brewery and Distillery.

· Amenities: Luxurious, in-room bath amenities from Newport’s Shore Soap Co.

· Art: In what is considered the largest collection of local art in Newport, The Wayfinder features 1,000+ pieces of artwork from local artists.

· Retail: An on-site retail shop from Newport’s Bohemian Bias

· On-Site Experiences: In an effort to further connect guests with the destination, The Wayfinder offers new ways to experience Newport and the surrounding area, including an Oyster Road Trip with a farm tour, sailing excursions, and Polo lessons.

· Eco-Friendly: The Wayfinder has committed to using zero single-use plastic in all guest-facing spaces and has teamed up with Save The Bay to provide staff and guests with the opportunity to take part in regular beach cleanups.

In addition, The Wayfinder is also celebrating its opening with a number of special offers, including a 20% off Grand Opening special and a “Local Love” package.

For more info on The Wayfinder, visit https://www.thewayfinderhotel.com/.