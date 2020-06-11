What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Newport City Council voted 6-1 on Wednesday night to pass a resolution condemning racist hate speech.
The Public’s Radio new Newport Bureau Reporter, Antonia Ayres-Brown, has the following recap of the meeting Newport City Council votes to condemn hate speech
Did you know?
WhatsUpNewp.com is a locally owned and independent for-profit news organization. We depend on local businesses and readers like you to support our work to bring everyone in Newport County and Rhode Island the news and information that they need.
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today!