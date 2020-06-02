The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) is very excited to announce the recipient of the fourth annual Tinney Family Arts Scholarship: Olivia Brennan, a Portsmouth High School graduating senior. Olivia will receive $2,000 and a Certificate of Achievement. ACA usually presents the award at the annual “Raise Upthe Arts” event, where Olivia would be celebrated; however, due to the pandemic, this event has been postponed.



Olivia Brennan has participated in many arts groups during the past ten years. She has performed with the Drama Club at Portsmouth High School, starred in plays with the Newport Children’s Theatre, taken classical voice training lessons, sang in choirs where she was also the section leader, and acted as a Cantor in local churches. Olivia also directed and produced a “Virtual Showcase” to honor seniors at Portsmouth High School who are involved in the arts. Olivia also organized an elaborate event honoring Newport Children’s Theatre,bringing together current and former students spanning several generations. In preparation for this event, she planned and directed rehearsals, working with young children, peers and adults with true skill and ease. She plans on attending Rhode Island College where she will study to obtain a Performing Arts Administration degree.



Olivia states that: “Performing Arts is a very important part of culture, and it has the power to change andshape a person to be a better and more productive member of society. It definitely has done that for me. Thearts have brought me friends, an understanding of others feelings, a creative outlet, better knowledge ofmyself, self confidence, and a passion I will carry for the rest of my life”.



Other Newport County high school seniors who applied for the scholarship received an “Honorable Mention”for their outstanding work in the arts: Caleb Wagner, visual arts, North Kingstown High School,

Jamestown resident; Luke Jackson, music performance and acoustics, Portsmouth High School; Natalie Hansel, vocalist,St. George’s School, Middletown resident; Teagan DeGroen, stage management, Portsmouth High School;Giavanna Mattera, visual arts, Tiverton High School; and Cailin Martin, visual arts, Rogers High School.



The Tinney Family Arts Scholarship is available to graduating seniors who live in Newport County and who plan to further study their art after graduating from high school. All genres of the arts are considered.

The ACA depends on memberships and donations to fund its activities. To ensure that future Tinney FamilyArts Scholarships can be offered, please consider donating to the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport Countyby visiting www.newportarts.org.



About the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport CountyThe Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County promotes and advances arts and culture in Newport County for the benefit of the community. A member-supported organization, the ACA offers events, networking opportunities and support for artist members, and hosts arts and cultural events for the greater community. ACA aims to help guide the interconnection between creative and cultural contributors, and the people of Newport County.

www.newportarts.org