Style Newport announced today that their nautical inspired jewelry store is moving from their current location In Newport at 306 Thames Street to 491 Thames Street in July.

“As we celebrate our 10th year it was apparent that the reality of the COVID19 impact on my business and many of Newport’s small business made the costs of our very large store impractical. The new location gives more product focus and is better to support the expanding online sales.” Karen King, Owner of Style Newport, told What’s Up Newp.

Style Newport will open at 491 Thames Street in July

“It’s a full circle moment moving across from Duris Studios,” King said. Karen and Kevin Duris, Owner of Duris Studios, first started working together in 2010 when Duris Studios was located on Franklin Street just a few doors away from Style Newport. Their collaboration has been a local success story and continues.

Popular locally and with tourists and boaters from around the world all of Style Newport’s jewelry is handcrafted in Rhode Island. Style Newport is committed to using only U.S. based suppliers and Rhode Island craftsmen.

“Stay tuned for the Grand Re-Opening where I hope to see you all. I’m excited about this new chapter and to the long term support of our friends and loyal customers., King stated.

For more info on Style Newport, visit www.stylenewport.com.