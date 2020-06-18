What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist, 61 Washington St., this week announced the return of their Quarter Till Organ Recitals.

Quarter Till organ recitals are 15-20 minutes and feature Bach and other composers, with live video feed projected onto a screen showing the organist and a close-up view of the organ’s inner workings during the music. This year’s concerts will also feature our brand-new and newly installed organ console.

The recitals return this Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. and continue through Sunday, Sept. 6.

Admission is still just a “quarter” (or more), with proceeds benefiting restoration of our historic 1894 Hook & Hastings pipe organ. This year, in conjunction with the virtual recitals, St. John’s is thrilled to announce a GENEROUS MATCH CHALLENGE of up to $275,000 towards the restoration of the organ.

To donate: https://tinyurl.com/OrganChallenge

Catch the virtual Quarter Till organ recitals on Sundays at 4:45 p.m. on the St. John’s Facebook Live page (at www.facebook.com/SaintJohnsNewport/live)

In the summer of 2014, 110 mini-concerts raised over $11,000 to begin restoration of this historic instrument. Each summer since, about 50 concerts have raised awareness and funds to return missing pipes, repair mechanisms and replace the blower.

The installation of the new console is the first major phase of the renovation which will continue in 2021-2022 with the restoration of the pipe chamber and all the pipes and mechanisms.