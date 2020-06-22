What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Senator Dawn Euer announced today that she is running for re-election to the state senate in District 13, representing Newport and Jamestown. She is currently serving her first full-term in the Rhode Island Senate.

More From Her Announcement

“The past few years have been marked by incredible challenges. From the gas outage to the pandemic and the resulting recession, the resiliency and determination of our community are being tested,” said Euer, who was first sworn into office in August 2017. “Today’s challenges are our shared challenges. We must come together as Rhode Islanders to make lasting change to build a brighter and more just future for all. I am committed to do just that for Newport, Jamestown, and Rhode Island.”

Since being elected, Senator Euer fought to hold the utility accountable for January 2019’s gas outage and spearheaded landmark legislation to regulate student loan servicers. She has also been focused on a wide variety of issues facing her constituents; supporting an increase of renewable energy jobs, advancing civil rights, supporting efforts for senior citizens to stay in their homes as they age, supporting health care access for working families, promoting an independent redistricting committee, as well as opposing offshore drilling.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Euer has made and delivered hundreds of masks to front-line workers and seniors, she’s also been advocating for the expanded use of COVID-19 relief funds to pay rent, so that tenants don’t lose their housing and landlords don’t fall behind, and advocating for reforms to the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) so that small business can be more nimble in doing what they can to stay afloat.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to leverage my legal and community experience to serve the people of Jamestown and Newport, and while I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, I know we have so much left to do,” added Euer. “It’s been an honor to represent Senate District 13’s residents at the State House and I humbly ask for their support in this year’s election.”