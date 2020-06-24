Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport, RI – With more than $230,000 already raised, Salve Regina University organizers are reaching out to runners, walkers and joggers in the community to help push its Mercy Emergency Relief Fund beyond the quarter-million dollar mark by signing up and participating in the Salve Cares Virtual 5k anytime between now and July 12.

Registration for the Virtual 5k is $25 and open to anyone in the community at salve.edu/Virtual5K. Once registered, participants may walk, run, jog the 3.1-miles on a route of their choice, following local roads or trails near their homes or on their living room treadmills.

Participants will receive downloadable race bibs and completion certificates, and they are encouraged to share pictures or videos of their experience on social media by using the #MovingforMercy tag.

The Mercy Emergency Relief Fund supports the Salve Regina community and the University in times of need due to extraordinary circumstances. The allocation of donations to this fund is designated by the president, as needed. At this time, President Kelli J. Armstrong will utilize the Mercy Emergency Relief Fund to support the many efforts under way on behalf of students and the University that have arisen from the Covid-19 global pandemic.