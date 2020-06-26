Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

RIDOH Recommends Reopening Hazard’s Beach and Gooseberry Beach and Closing North Kingstown Town Beach for Swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Hazard’s Beach and Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. RIDOH also recommends closing North Kingstown Town Beach because of high bacteria levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made this beach season unique. The beach experience will be different for visitors than in previous years. RIDOH strongly recommends that whether in the sand or the waves, beachgoers follow physical distancing guidelines, keeping a minimum distance of six feet from people outside their household or stable group. While at the beach this summer, it is recommended that you wear a face covering in any crowded area (for example, the bathroom, concessions areas, or parking lots during busy times). However, face coverings are not required when you are easily, continuously, and measurably at least six feet from others. Face coverings should not be worn while swimming or playing in the water. When you follow these guidelines, you are doing your part to keep yourself and others safe and healthy.

RIDOH Recommends Reopening Goddard State Park Beach and Easton’s Beach for Swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport and Goddard State Park Beach in Warwick for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

2020 Beach Season Closures

As of June 25th at 1:10 pm

Beach City/Town Closed On Re-Opened Number of Days Closed 2020 Statewide (for bacteria) Easton’s Beach Newport 6/11/2020 6/13/2020 2 Goddard State Park Beach Warwick 6/11/2020 6/13/2020 2 Easton’s Beach Newport 6/23/2020 6/25/2020 2 Gooseberry Beach Newport 6/24/2020 Hazards Beach Newport 6/24/2020

Original Story – June 24th

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Gooseberry Beach and Hazard’s Beach in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

According to RIDOH’s website, historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation. Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies.

The concentration of Enterocci bacteria in beach water samples is measured in cfu/100ml (colony forming units per 100 milliliters). Beach closures are based on exceedances of more than 60 cfu/100 ml in saltwater and in freshwater.

The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

2020 Beach Season Closures

